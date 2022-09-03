World Beard Day is an international celebration for people who love growing beards. It is observed on the first Saturday of September every year. World Beard Day 2022 will fall on September 3.

Beard is believed to be a sign of masculinity. Be it trimmed, full grown, well shaped or messy, the beard is considered a sign of strength and high social status in many cultures. Growing a full dense beard can be tough and requires a lot of patience. As you celebrate World Beard Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a few easy and natural ways to grow your beard. From Biotin-Rich Foods to Massage Oils, Ways to Grow Beard Faster and Thicker Naturally.

1. Keep Your Skin Clean and Moisturised

There is a better environment for facial hair to grow if the skin is clean and moisturised. There should be no oil, dirt and dead skin that could hamper your hair follicles from breaking. Also, oiling will help maintain your beard excellently.

2. Let Them Grow

Do not trim your beard now and then; let them grow for at least four to six weeks. Trim and groom the beard once it's fully grown. Trimming or shaping the beard during the growth process might reduce its growth rate.

3. Manage Your Stress

Lack of sleep and disturbed routine often create a problem like facial hair fall and harms to skin cells. For many men, stress is one of the major reasons for hair fall.

4. Check Your Diet

Diet is an important factor that decides the growth rate of your beard. Include foods that contain Vitamin A, B, C, D and E along with zinc, good carbohydrates, lean proteins, healthy fats and iron. Add more chicken, avocado, salmon, nuts, chickpeas, fish, eggs, plant-based milk, dairy and whole grain bread.

5. Exercise

Exercises help you stay fit and increase your testosterone levels, which can help your beard grow. It also boosts your blood circulation, which is essential for healthy cell production.

A lot many people struggle to have a full-grown beard. They try alot of oils and creams but lead to no good results. This World Beard Day, try these natural methods to boost your beard growth.

Wishing everyone Happy World Beard Day 2022!

