Shani Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Shani is also called Shanaishchar Birthday. It is an auspicious day for Hindus which falls on the new moon day of the Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha of the Purnimanta calendar. This year Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on May 30. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shani and observe a day's fast to get rid of sinful effects. It is believed that Shani Dev is the god of justice. A person is blessed or punished according to the deeds done in his past or present life. Shani Jayanti 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: From Mantras to Bhog, Here's How to Please Shani Dev on This Auspicious Day.

Lord Shani Dev, the son of Sun God and Goddess Chhaya, was born on the Amavasya date of Jyestha month in Shingnapur village of Saurashtra, which is currently located in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Devotees reach from every corner of the country to see Lord Shani Dev situated in Shingnapur and pray to him for the redress of their sufferings. Lord Shani is the son of Lord Suryadev and rules over the planet, Shani. According to the scriptures, Hindus worship Shani Dev to please him and get rid of the ill effects of Lord Shani. By fasting and worshipping Shani Jayanti, devotees get good luck. On this day people wish each other by sending greetings & wishes. You can also wish Shani Jayanti by sending below Greetings, GIFs & WhatsApp Stickers:

It is believed that people who have Shani in an inauspicious position in their horoscope or whose Mahadasha, Sade Sati is going on, can please Shani Dev by worshipping him on this day and getting his blessings. . Apart from Shani Jayanti, the festival of Vat Savitri Vrat is also being celebrated today. Apart from this, the first solar eclipse of the year is also happening today. Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi has special significance in Hinduism. It is said that by doing charity on this day, many times more virtuous fruits are obtained.

