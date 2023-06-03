Vat Savitri Purnima 2023 will be observed on Saturday, June 3. It is also known as Vat Purnima or Vat Savitri Vrat and is a significant Hindu festival observed by married women in many parts of India. As you observe Vat Savitri Purnima 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp status, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Vrat Savitri Purnima falls on the Purnima (full moon) day of the Jyeshtha month (May-June) in the Hindu calendar. The festival derives its name from combining two elements - Vat, which means banyan tree, and Savitri, the name of a legendary Hindu woman. The festival commemorates the devotion and dedication of Savitri, who saved her husband's life from the clutches of death.

According to Hindu mythology, Savitri's husband, Satyavan, was destined to die within a year of their marriage. On the predicted day of his death, Savitri followed him into the forest. She encountered Lord Yama, the god of death, who had come to claim her husband's soul. Savitri pleaded with Lord Yama to spare her husband's life, expressing her unwavering love and devotion. Impressed by her loyalty and sincerity, Lord Yama granted her wish and restored Satyavan's life. This story of Savitri's determination and love has become legendary and is celebrated during Vat Savitri Purnima.

Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Vat Savitri Purnima 2023 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Vat Purnima 2023 Wishes

Vat Purnima Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vat Purnima 2023

Vat Purnima Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Extending My Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Day of Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat.

Vat Purnima Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Collect Good Fortune This Vat Purnima.

Vat Purnima Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is the Day That Celebrates Our Relationship as a Husband and Wife, The Love You Show Is Indescribable. Happy Vat Purnima Vrat.

Vat Purnima Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing You a Happy Married Life. Happy Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat.

On this auspicious day, married women observe a fast and perform various rituals to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The banyan tree holds great significance during the festival. Women tie threads around the tree and offer prayers for the well-being of their husbands. The Banyan tree symbolizes Lord Shiva, and its roots represent the strong foundation of a successful marriage.

Wishing everyone a Happy Vat Savitri Purnima 2023!

