Vat Purnima is the celebration of Vat Savitri fast in Maharashtra, Gujarat and all the South Indian states in India. Observed a fortnight after Vat Savitri Vrat in North India, Vat Purnima 2023 falls on June 3 and is a very important festival for married Hindu women. In addition to observing the Vat Purnima Vrat, offering the Vat Purnima Puja and dressing up in festive clothing to mark their marital bliss, there are other parts of celebrating this festival. Sharing Happy Vat Purnima wishes and messages, Vat Purnima 2023 greetings, Vat Purnima Vrat images and wallpapers, Vat Savitri 2023 WhatsApp messages and Happy Vat Purnima 2023 Facebook status pictures are integral parts of the celebration. Easy Mehndi Designs for Vat Savitri 2023: Beautiful Mehendi Patterns and Henna Design Videos for Auspicious Hindu Fasting Festival.

Vat Purnima is celebrated on the Jyeshtha Purnima tithi and is believed to be a reminder of the story of Satyavan and Savitri from the Puranas. According to folklore, Savitri married Satyavan, knowing well about his possible untimely death. However, when the time finally came for Lord Yama to come and claim Satayavan’s life, Savitiri observed a stringent fast that helped her distract the God of Death and save her husband’s life. Every year, married women observe this fast in an effort to appease the almighty and pray for the long and healthy life of their partners.

As we prepare to celebrate Vat Purnima 2023 on June 3, here are some Happy Vat Purnima wishes and messages, Vat Purnima 2023 greetings, Vat Purnima Vrat images and wallpapers, Vat Savitri 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Happy Vat Purnima 2023 Facebook status pictures that you can post online with family and friends.

The celebration of Vat Purnima includes performing the Vat Purnima Pooja, where married women tie a sacred thread around the banyan tree and observe a stringent fast. People often apply henna and dress up in colourful clothing on this day to celebrate their marital bliss. We hope Vat Purnima 2023 is filled with all the happiness and peace you deserve. Happy Vat Purnima 2023!

