Holy Tuesday is also known as Fig Tuesday or Great Tuesday. It is a holy day which precedes Easter and will be observed on Tuesday, April 4. The week leading to the resurrection of Jesus is known as the Holy Week. Each day of this week is very significant. Tuesday that falls in the Holy Week is Holy Tuesday. It is the third day of the week after Palm Sunday and Holy Monday. As you observe Holy Tuesday 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Holy Tuesday quotes, Holy Tuesday 2023 images, Fig Tuesday messages and Holy Tuesday 2023 HD wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on this day. Which Days During Holy Week 2023 Should You Wish On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

In Eastern Christianity, Holy Tuesday is the fourth day after Holy Week after Lazarus Saturday. This day may or may not be celebrated depending on the Christian denomination. The people who celebrate this day usually mark it with readings of scriptural passages and singing of hymns concerned. It is followed by Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Black Saturday. Many important events happened in Jesus’ life on Holy Tuesday. These events include The withering of the Fig tree, The temple debates, The parable of the two sons, Jesus’ vows against Pharisees, The Olivet discourse and the Parable of the Ten Virgins. Here is a collection of quotes you can download and send to all your friends and family in memory of Jesus on Holy Tuesday 2023.

On this day, readings of particular scriptural passages, singing of holy Tuesday hymns and Bridegroom Matins service occur in orthodox and catholic churches.

