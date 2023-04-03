Holy Tuesday is observed every year by Christians across the world on the Tuesday of the Holy Week, the week that precedes Easter Sunday. Holy Tuesday is also known as Fig Tuesday or Great and Holy Tuesday. Holy Tuesday commemorates the day Jesus returned to Jerusalem from Bethany, passing a barren fig tree on the way, which he used as an example to teach his disciples. The day usually falls between the end of March and the beginning of April. This year, Holy Tuesday 2023 falls on April 4. It will be observed by Christians across the world. On this day, people remember Christ’s experiences leading up to the crucifixion and his eventual return from the dead which is celebrated on Easter day. The Holy Week includes days that are Palm Sunday, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. As Holy Tuesday 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the day. Which Days During Holy Week 2023 Should You Wish On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

Holy Tuesday 2023 Date

In 2023, Holy Tuesday 2023 or Fig Tuesday falls on April 4.

Holy Tuesday Significance

Holy Tuesday is an important part of the Holy Week. It is believed that after Palm Sunday, Jesus travelled to Bethany, and on Holy Tuesday, he returned to Jerusalem, to go onwards to the Mount of Olives. The Holy Tuesday is believed to be when Pharisees conspired against Jesus as he drove out traders from the temple of the Lord. The Bible interpretation states that on the morning of Holy Tuesday, Jesus and his disciples returned to Jerusalem. However, on the previous day (Holy Monday), God cursed a fig tree as it didn't bear any leaves. On Holy Tuesday, the fig tree was withered from Christ's imprecation, as per beliefs.

It is said that on Holy Monday, Jesus cleaned the temple and expelled all the moneylenders and merchants, after which the divine was questioned about his action by the Pharisees. This was the time when the Messiah faced many challenges from the Sadducees and Pharisees. According to religious beliefs, Jesus delivered the Olivet Discourse on this day, in which he predicted the destruction of the temple and his second coming. It is also said that he taught his disciples about the importance of being prepared for the end times on this day.

