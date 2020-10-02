The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi that is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India. The day promotes peace and non-violence, the principles on which Gandhi lived his life. He followed the same rules while leading the freedom struggle in India against British rule. As we observe the International Day of Non-Violence 2020, we bring to you messages, greetings and HD Images to share on the observance. Share these quotes by world-renowned people on peace on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. You can also send it as WhatsApp message and highlight the importance of the day. International Day of Peace 2020 Date And Theme: Know The History And Significance of the Observance That Promotes World Peace.

Gandhi has been the inspiration for non-violent movements for civil rights and social change across the world. He remained committed to his beliefs throughout his life even during oppressive situations. As we remember the great mind known as the Father of the Nation, we bring to you some beautiful thoughts that shed light on non-violent ways while promoting peace and harmony. International Day of Peace Quotes & HD Images: Celebrate Peace Day 2020 With Powerful Yet Heart-Warming Sayings and Thoughts.

International Day of Non-Violence

"Nonviolence Is the Answer for the Questions of Our Time. Love Will Conquer Evil Every Time." James F. Twyman

Happy International Day of Non-Violence

"Nonviolence Is a Powerful and Just Weapon, Which Cuts Without Wounding and Ennobles the Man Who Wields It. It Is a Sword That Heals." Martin Luther King, Jr.

Happy International Day of Non-Violence 2020

There are three main categories of non-violence action that Gandhi focused upon were protest and persuasion, including marches and vigils, non-cooperation and nonviolent intervention, such as blockades and occupations. On 15 June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish 2 October as the International Day of Non-Violence. The resolution by the General Assembly asks all members of the UN system to commemorate 2 October in “an appropriate manner and disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness.”

