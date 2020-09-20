International Day of Peace is observed on September 21 to promote world peace and humanity. It was established by a unanimous United Nations resolution in 1981 to keep all differences aside and commit to peace. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) augmented for “non-violence and cease-fire” on world peace day in 2001. The United Nations calls on everyone and every country to observe 24 hours of non-violence. The observance is unofficially known as World Peace Day. In 2013 the day was dedicated by the Secretary-General of the United Nations to peace education, the key preventive means to reduce war sustainably. International Day of Living Together in Peace 2020: Date And Significance of UN Designated Day.

International Day of Peace 2020 Theme And Significance

International Day of Peace 2020 theme is “Shaping Peace Together.” This year, the UN has focused its theme on calling Coronavirus as a common enemy. It is to celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope during times of pandemic. It is important to stand together with the UN against ways in which virus-induced situation promotes discrimination or hatred. Various educational and public awareness events on various issues related to peace are held on the day. The message is not only intended for armed parties alone, but for solidarity and cooperation across borders, sectors and generations to fight against the worst public health crisis of our time.

. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations has been quoted saying, “warring parties to lay down their weapons. These are not normal times, and our responses cannot be routine. The pandemic is not just a health issue. It is having direct and troubling effects on development, peace, and security. Our global ceasefire appeal is resonating in many places and with many different groups. While distrust can make implementation difficult, I have been heartened by the strong support the appeal has received from civil society, which can influence and mobilize people at the grassroots.”

To mark its 75th anniversary, the UN has invited millions of people worldwide to join UN75. In these social distancing, this International Day of Peace is dedicated to fostering dialogue and collecting ideas. The day encourages to unite and share thoughts on how to change teh world for the better. In this time while we may not be able to stand with each other, we can still dream together.

