International Women's Day is an annual celebration on March 8 of women's strength, resilience, and achievements across the world. Throughout history, many women leaders have inspired change with their words and actions, empowering others to break barriers and strive for equality. From Michelle Obama's powerful quote "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish" to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's emphasis that "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made," these quotes serve as a reminder of the important role women play in shaping society.

International Women's Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 8. This day encourages conversations about women empowerment, inclusivity, and breaking barriers that limit women's potential. This International Women's Day 2025, take a look at some powerful quotes by women around the world who continue to empowers others around the globe.

Quote 1: “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” – Michelle Obama

Quote 2: “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness” – Oprah Winfrey

Quote 3: “I raise up my voice—not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard” – Malala Yousafzai

Quote 4: “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Quote 5: “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any” – Alice Walker

Quote 6: “Feminism is not about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength” – G.D. Anderson

Quote 7: “I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.” – Hillary Clinton

Beyond celebration, International Women’s Day also raises awareness about several issues that women around the world have been facing over the years. Through various campaigns, events, and initiatives, International Women’s Day serves as a call to action for building a more just and equitable world for all! Happy International Women’s Day 2025 to all!

