Guru Gobind Jayanti is one of the important festivals for Sikhs. The birth anniversary Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji, the tenth guru of Sikh, will be celebrated on Sunday, i.e. January 9 this year. It is will be the 355th birth anniversary Guru Gobind Singh ji. This celebration is also called Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Utsav or Prakash Parv. He was the tenth and last guru of the Sikh religion.

Notably, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is not a national holiday. In India, there are only three national holiday’s Republic Day – January 26, Independence Day – August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti – October 2. However, Guru Gobind Parkash Parv is a public holiday in many states. The states where there is a public holiday include Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. In these states, most schools, businesses and government offices will be closed. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Greetings: Prakash Parv WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of Tenth Sikh Guru.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh was born on 22nd December, 1666 in Patna, Bihar as Gobind Rai to Ninth Guru - Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and Mata Gujri Ji. He was appointed as tenth Sikh Guru at the age of nine,.Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji was admired as Sarbans Dani (the merciful donor, who sacrificed his all), Shah-e-Shahenshah (emperor of emperors), Bar do Alam Shah (ruler of both worlds), Mard Agamra (man without any parallels). Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Date and History: Know Significance and Prakash Parv Celebrations of Birth Anniversary of Tenth Sikh Guru

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji was not only a warrior but also a divine messenger, a poet and a philosopher. On this special occasion, devotees throng gurudwaras to seek blessings from the almighty and celebrate the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji. The day prior to Guru Gobind, Jayanti, a religious procession, referred to as Nagarkirtan, is organised in various cities of Punjab. This procession is led by the Panj Pyaras.

