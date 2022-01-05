Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a Sikh festival that commemorates the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. It is observed every year on January 9. Here's a collection of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 wishes, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti images, Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and a lot more available for free download online. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Guru Gobind Singh became the leader of Sikhs when he was just 9 years old. He was the last living guru of the Sikhs and before he left his earthly life, he passed the guruship of Sikhs to Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of Sikhs. As you observe the birth anniversary of the last living Sikh guru, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send to wish one and all on this sacred day. You may select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Top 5 Inspiring Quotes By Tenth Guru of Sikhs To Send As Gurpurab Greetings.

Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666, in Patna, Bihar, India. But the original western date was set using the Julian calendar in 1666. As per the Gregorian calendar, it is observed on January 1 but according to the Nanak Shahi calendar the date was fixed for January 5, subsequently updating it to January 6. Is observed on the basis of Panchang, then Guru Gobind Singh was born on Paush Shukla Saptami in Patna Sahib. This year it starts from 10:42 pm on January 8 and will end on January 9 at 11:08 pm. WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Photo Messages, HD Images, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate Birthday of Tenth Sikh Guru.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of the Birthday of Sh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I Wish To Convey to You All My Heartiest Wishes. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bless You and Your Family With Joy, Peace, and Happiness for Eternity; May He Inspire Us To Be a Better Human Being. Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Kalgidhar Patshah Dhan Dhan Shree Gobind Singh Ji De Pavan Gurpurab Diyan Buhut Buhut Vadhiyan!

Known as the warrior, poet and philosopher, his contribution to Sikhism were many including the tradition of covering one’s head with a turban. He initiated the Khalsa order which abides by four restrictions, not to disturb the natural growth of hairs, not to eat meat slaughtered in a halal manner, not cohabiting with a person other than one’s spouse and not using tobacco or hookah. Celebrating the birth anniversary of the sacred guru here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your family and relatives. Wishing everyone Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022!

