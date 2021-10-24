New Delhi, October 24: The festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married women every year. This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on Sunday, i.e. October 24. The women fast the entire day and eat only after moonrise. This is why the moonrise timings are very important on Karwa Chauth. We, at LatestLY, bring you the Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand timings of Delhi, Amritsar, Gurugram and other cities of India. Karva Chauth 2021: What is Karwa Chauth Sargi Thali? Items To Include In It and Their Significance.

The festival is on the fourth day after Purnima (a full moon) in the month of Kartika, according to the lunisolar calendar. Women observe fast on this day, for a long and healthy life of their husband. Notably, the moonrise timings vary in the different cities across the country. Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand Timings: Know October 24 Moon Rise Time In Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar, Gurugram And Other Cities Of India.

The festival is mainly celebrated in the Northern states of India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Women observe fast without even drinking water for the entire day. On Karwa Chauth, women consume food only before sunrise. This meal is given to them by their mothers-in-law. It is called Sargi.

Chaturthi Tithi for Karwa Chauth 2021 begins at 03:01 am on October 24 and will go on till 05:43 am on October 25. This year, the moonrise for Karwa Chauth 2021 is expected to be at 08:46 pm. The Karwa Chauth Puja will be conducted between 06:09 pm to 07:24 pm on October 24. After puja, Arghya is offered to the moon at night, and the husband finally feeds the wife.