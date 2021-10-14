Karva means pot and Chauth means fourth. In Sanskrit scriptures, Karwa Chauth is known as Kark Chaturthi, Kark meaning an earthen water pitcher and Chaturthi means the fourth day of the lunar Hindu month. This year, Karva Chauth falls on October 24, Sunday.

On this day, married women observe strict Nirjala fast to pray for their husband’s long life. Nirjala means without water, and hence, it is a very strict fast wherein the women don’t even consume water. In Punjab and many states, Sargi is given to the fasting women by their mothers-in-law. Sargi is an important part of the meal that the women consume before sunrise as they start their fast after sunrise. We, at LatestLY, have curated a list of a few items that must be a part of your sargi thali this Karvachauth so as to keep you healthy and energetic as you fast without water for the day. What Is a Sargi? Know Traditions and Rituals Associated to This Pre-dawn Meal

Light Cooked food

Prepare light food which doesn’t cause you any trouble with digestion. You can eat Aloo gobhi and chapati or any vegetable that doesn’t make you feel thirsty or acidic.

Vermicelli

Prepare sweet vermicelli that would be tummy-filling and will not make you feel hungry any time soon.

Dry Fruits

Include dry fruits like cashew, pistachio, almonds and raisins to your sargi thali as it will provide you energy and nutrients throughout the day. When is Karva Chauth 2021? Know Date and Solah Shringar From Head to Toe for the New Age Brides.

Fruits

As Karva Chauth fast is observed without water, therefore, fresh fruits will keep you hydrated with high water content. Therefore, you can add few slices of apple to your Sargi Thali.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is very helpful in keeping one hydrated throughout the day. Therefore, to stay energetic and look your best, you must add coconut water to your sargi items.

Sargi is basically given by mother-in-law to daughter-in-law along with new clothes, jewellery, make-up items and other accessories. The daughter-in-law consumes this sargi in the morning before the first light of the sun as she fasts for her husband. These listed items are very essential to be consumed before commencing the fast so as to keep you hydrated and energetic. Wish you happy and healthy fasting this Karva Chauth!

