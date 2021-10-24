New Delhi, October 24: The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is being celebrated across India today, on October 24. Women, who have been observing fast for the long life and well being of their husbands, are eagerly waiting for the moonrise because as per the tradition, women can break their fasts only after seeing the moon. However, owing of heavy downpour in several areas of North India, the moon sighting won't be an easy task for many. Going by the customs and widely followed beliefs, women can break their fast only after seeing the moon and their husband through a sieve. Click Here For Karwa Chauth 2021 Live Updates on Moon Sighting.

The current spell of rains is definitely playing a spoilsport for many women, and even men, who have been waiting patiently and with much devotion for the moon to rise and shine in the night sky so that they could complete the ritual. The question of how to break the fast and fulfill the condition of age-old custom is ticking in everyone's head. We have gathered some solution for you from popular legends to solve the moon-sighting issue. Scroll down to know

Can't See Moon on Karwa Chauth, Here Are Few Solutions:

In age-old times, when the moon was not spotted in the night, women used to eat only the next day after sunrise. They used to eat food or drink water only on the day after to not risk eating or drinking before the sunrise.

One alternate is to see the moonrise time and break the fast after the same, even if you aren't able to spot the moon in the sky.

Another solution to it is to see the moon on Lord Shiva's head and ask for forgiveness before breaking your fast.

If the moon is not spotted in the sky, some people break their fast after pouring water in the direction where the moon rises.

Karwa Chauth is observed with much zeal and devotion across the country. It celebrates the beautiful bond between a husband and a wife. The festival should not cause any harm to the person observing the fast, so even if you are not able to see moon, don't starve yourself. Today's advanced technology is making it feasible for people to even witness the moonrise online. Happy Karwa Chauth!

(This article is based on popular beliefs and there is no evidence or factual document available to validate the facts.)

