Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 24 this year. It is a festival celebrated by married Hindu women, especially in North India. The women keep a fast for their partners, praying for their long and healthy life. Women carry out the rituals of Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi religiously on this day. This year, Chaturthi Tithi for Karwa Chauth 2021 begins at 03:01 am on October 24 and will go on till 05:43 am on October 25. Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand Timings in Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla, Ujjain: Know October 24 Moon Rise Time in These Cities.

As per Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day after Purnima (a full moon) in the month of Kartika, according to the lunisolar calendar. The women fast the entire day and break their fasts with moonrise. So the moonrise timings are very important on this day. We, at LatestLY, bring you the Karwa Chauth Chand timings of Delhi, Amritsar, Bareilly, Bhopal and other cities of India. The moonrise timings vary in the different cities across the country. Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand Timings in Lucknow, Bareilly, Dehradun, Patna: Know October 24 Moon Rise Time in These Cities.

Here Are Moonrise Timings In Different Cities Of India, As Per Timeanddate.com:

Cities Moonsrise Timings Delhi 8:07 PM Mumbai 8:27 PM Amritsar 8:10 PM Ludhiana 8:07 PM Chandigarh 8:04 PM Ambala 8:10 PM Bhopal 8:19 PM Gurugram 8:08 PM Faridabad 8:07 PM Indore 8:26 PM Ujjain 8:26 PM Shimla 8:01 PM Dehradun 8:00 PM Patna 7:42 PM Kolkata 7:35 PM Barilly 7:59 PM

Healthy and delicious food, called Sargi, is prepared for the occasion. Women, who keep the Karwa Chauth fast, wake up before sunrise, take a bath, eat nutritious food items from the Sargi and prepare for the day-long fast. The Karwa Chauth Puja is held before breaking the fast. Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand Timings in Delhi, Gurugram, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh: Know October 24 Moon Rise Time in These Cities.

On this day after prayers, Arghya is offered to the moon at night, and the husband finally feeds the wife. According to an incident mentioned in the Mahabharata, Draupadi had also observed the holy fast of Karva Chauth as per Lord Shri Krishna's suggestion to overcome the crisis faced by the Pandavas. It was said that only after that Pandavas won the battle.

