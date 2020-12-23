India is built by the will and zeal of our farmers. An agricultural country, at its heart, India has to celebrate and recognise the significant contributions that farmers across the country play in every avenue. This is the reason that December 23 is celebrated as National Farmers’ Day or Kisan Diwas across the country. Sharing Happy Kisan Diwas messages, Kisan Diwas 2020 wishes, National Farmers’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is a common way of celebrating this day. Kisan Diwas 2020 Date, History and Significance: Here's Why Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh's Birth Anniversary is Observed as National Famer's Day in India.

Kisan Diwas has been celebrated on December 23 as it marks the birthday of India’s 5th Prime Minister, Choudhary Charan Singh, who was a farmer’s leader and played a key role in improving and initiating various policies that have helped farmers over the years. This celebration has become especially important in recent years, as the worries and challenges faced by the farmers continue to rise. Here are Kisan Diwas 2020 wishes and messages, National Farmers’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, Kisan Diwas Images and Wallpapers and more to share with friends and family.

Agriculture is known to be the way of life for more than 60% of our country and the sad fact remains that the majority of farmers continue to strive for basic rights like fair pricing. The celebration of Kisan Divas also serves as an opportunity for activists, organisations and farmers to raise these issues and ask for better policies. As we prepare to celebrate Kisan Diwas 2020, here are some Happy Kisan Diwas messages, Kisan Diwas 2020 wishes, National Farmers’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online to initiate conversations on this much-needed topic.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Ultimate Goal of Farming Is Not the Growing of Crops, but the Cultivation and Perfection of Human Beings.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: Farmer’s Day Reminds Us to Take Inspiration From Hard Working Indian Farmers Who Never Give Up on Their Crop and Work Hard to Grow It. Happy Kisan Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Farmer Is the Only Man in Our Economy Who Buys Everything at Retail, Sells Everything at Wholesale, and Pays the Freight Both Ways.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Way to Respect a Farmer Is to Respect His Produce by Not Wasting It…. Happy Kisan Diwas!

WhatsApp Message Reads: “When Tillage Begins, Other Arts Follow. The Farmers, Therefore, Are the Founders of Human Civilization.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Farming Looks Mighty Easy When Your Plow Is a Pencil and You’re a Thousand Miles From the Corn Field.”

The celebration of Kisan Divas this year is sure to be different as we witness thousands of farmers striving in the cold as they protest against the recent farm bills. From braving the winters on roads, to making sure everyone is well-fed even while fighting for their rights, these farmers have been doing it all and showing us once again why each and every one of us need to care about the farmers and their rights and needs. We hope that this Kisan Divas brings us closer to truly celebrating the farmers and giving them what they need! Happy Kisan Divas 2020.

