Kojagara Puja is a traditional Hindu festival that is celebrated with great devotion across India. This day falls on the night of Sharad Purnima, which usually falls in the month of Ashwin, corresponding to September–October in the Gregorian calendar. In India, Kojagara Vrat is one of the major festivals celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. This fast is also known by the names Kojagari Puja, Bengali Lakshmi Puja etc. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes and Greetings: Send Goddess Laxmi Images, Wallpapers, Messages and Quotes to Celebrate Lokkhi Pujo.

The word ‘Kojagara’ comes from the Sanskrit phrase ‘Ko jagarti?’ which translates to ‘Who is awake?’, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, descends to earth on this night and blesses those who remain awake in devotion. In this article, let’s know more about Kojagara Puja 2025 date, timings, puja rituals and the significance of the annual event. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages for Lokkhi Puja.

Kojagara Puja 2025 Date

Kojagara Puja falls on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Kojagara Puja 2025 Timings

The Kojagara Puja Nishita Time is from 23:58 to 00:47 on October 07, lasting for a duration of 48 minutes.

The moonrise on Kojagara Puja Day is at 17:43.

The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 on October 06, 2025 and will end at 09:16 on October 07, 2025.

Kojagara Puja Vrat Katha

A poor but learned Brahmin named Valit lived in Magadha. Though devoted to his duties, his wife always complained about their condition and poverty. She vowed to oppose him in everything until he became rich. When the time for his father’s Shrad came, Valit cleverly told her not to arrange anything and to invite unworthy Brahmins, knowing she would do the opposite. Meanwhile, in the forest, some Nag Kanyas needed a fourth player for a gambling game and persuaded Valit to join them.

With nothing to wager, he staked his clothes, sacred thread, and finally himself, losing everything. At midnight, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu passed through the forest. Seeing Valit’s plight, Lord Vishnu urged GoddessLakshmi to bless him with wealth and prosperity. She showered him with wealth and transformed his form into one as handsome as Kamadeva. The Nag Kanyas, enchanted by him, claimed him as their husband. Valit married them through Gandharva Vivah and returned home laden with gems and prosperity.

On reaching home, the Brahmin believed that his fate had changed only because of his wife's disrespect and contempt. The Brahmin respected his wife due to which she became very happy and started following her husband's orders. With the effect of this fast, all the problems of Valit Brahmin ended and he became happy and prosperous in every way.

Kojagara Puja Significance

Kojagara Puja holds great significance for Hindus, especially in eastern India like West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. Devotees perform puja and a special worship of Goddess Lakshmi is performed on this day. In this fast, there is a tradition of keeping vigil (Jagarana) at night. According to the Kojagara Vrat Story, Goddess Lakshmi descends on Earth on the night of Ashwin Purnima and bestows wealth and prosperity on those devotees who are awakened on this night.

Kojagara Puja Purnima is more famously known as Sharad Purnima in most parts of India. As devotees observe Jagarana on the night of Ashwin Purnima, this fast is known as Kojagara Vrat. According to Skandapuran, Kojagara Vrat is the best fast, by observing which even an ordinary being attains the highest position and gets opulence, health and children in this birth and in other births also.

