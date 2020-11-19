Labh Pancham marks the final day of Diwali celebration and this year, and this last festivity will be celebrated on November 19, 2020. Labh Pancham is known by several names such as Labh Panchami, Laakheni Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Saubhaagya Panchami. It falls on the Panchami (fifth day) during the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) in the month of Kartika of the traditional Gujarati calendar. The day is considered highly auspicious, and people send each other festive greetings of the day. Here’s a collection of Labh Pancham 2020 images, Labh Pancham HD wallpapers, Labh Pancham greetings in Gujarati, Labh Pancham messages, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS and more for free download online.

Labh Pancham is usually celebrated five days after Badi Diwali, the day when Laxmi Pujan is performed. This year main Diwali was observed on November 14 (Saturday). Labh Pancham gets its name from the combination of words, “labh” meaning “profit” or “good luck” and “pancham” meaning “fifth”. Just like Lakshmi Puja, people worship Devi Lakshmi, Hindu Goddess of Wealth, Love, Beauty, Fortune, Prosperity, Maya, Joy and Happiness. Lord Ganesha is also worshipped by devotees who look to seek the blessings of Hindu God of Good Luck and New Beginnings.

On this auspicious day, people reopen shops and businesses that were shut on account of Diwali holiday. Labh Pancham is also considered quite lucky to begin new ventures. People worship to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi to bless them and take their businesses to touch new heights. And those who have missed performing Sharda Pujan on Diwali day can observe it on Labh Pancham. Jains pray to Maa Sharda during Saraswati Puja for more knowledge and wisdom. You can learn all about Labh Pancham 2020 date and significance of the day in detail here. And now we head to the Latest collection of Labh Pancham SMS, Wishes, Images, GIF Images, WhatsApp Messages to send Happy Labh Pancham 2020 greetings to all your friends and relatives.

Happy Labh Pancham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Laabhasteshaam Jayasteshaam Kutasteshaam Paraajayaha, Yeshaam Indeevarashyaam Hrudayastho Janaardanaha.

Happy Labh Pancham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi Fill Your Life With Health, Wealth and Freedom Too, May This Labh Panchami Bring Everything Festive for You. Happy Labh Pancham!

Happy Labh Pancham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saubhaagya Panchmi Ke Paavan Parv Par, Bhagwan Aap Ko Aur Aapke Parivaar Ko Saubhaagya Pradaan Kare, Saubhaagya Panchmi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Labh Pancham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: पल पल सुनहरे फूल खिले, कभी न हो कांटो का सामना, जिंदगी आपकी खुशियों से भरी रहे, लाभ पंचमी पर हमारी यही शुभकामना!

Happy Labh Pancham (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: ‘Labh’ Means Benefit. May God Give You All ‘Labh’ On This Auspicious Day of Labh Pancham and Always. Happy Labh Pancham 2020!

How to Download Labh Pancham WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Stickers for WhatsApp to wish family and friends on Labh Pancham 2020. HERE is the download link that will take you directly to the app from Play Store presenting Labh Pancham WhatsApp Stickers. May, this Labh Pancham, come up with new hopes, bright days and new dreams. We wish you and your family a very happy Labh Pancham 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).