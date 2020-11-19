Labh Panchami is the first day of Gujarati New Year and marks the end of the Diwali celebrations. It falls on the Shukla Paksha of Hindu month of Kartik. Labh Panchami 2020 falls on November 19. Labh Panchami is also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Labh Pancham in Gujarat. The words Saubhagya and Labh mean 'good luck' and 'benefit' respectively. Hence the day is associated with benefit and good luck. In some regions, it is also known as Saubhagya-Labh Panchami. People wish each other on the occasion by sending Shubh Labh Pancham messages and greetings. As Labh Pancham 2020 approaches, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Gyan Panchami HD Images, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Labh Pancham 2020 Greetings in Gujarati: WhatsApp Messages, Maa Lakshmi Facebook Images, and SMS to Send Good Luck Greetings on Gyan Panchami.

It is said to be the first working day for businessmen after the start of Gujarati New Year. Businessmen open their new accounting books and write the words "Shubh" and "Labh" on the pages. They begin the day with special prayers and offer flowers and sweets to Goddess Lakshmi. People make beautiful rangoli designs outside their homes as it is considered auspicious. They also share with each there messages wishing goodness, health and prosperity. On this occasion, you can share these beautiful Labh Pancham Photos, Wallpapers and HD Images to celebrate the occasion.

Labh Pancham Wishes(Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi Fill Your Life With Health, Wealth and Freedom Too, May This Labh Panchami Bring Everything Festive for You. Happy Labh Pancham

Shubh Labh Pancham Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May the Happiness That This Season Brings Brighten Your Life And Hope the Year Brings You Luck and Fulfills All Your Dearest Dreams. Happy Labh Pancham

Labh Pancham Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Labh Pancham, Wishing You Success, Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Labh Pancham

Labh Pancham Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: ‘Labh’ Means Benefit. May God Give You All ‘Labh’ On This Auspicious Day of Labh Pancham and Always.

Labh Pancham Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pal Pal Sunhare Phool Khile, Kabhi Na Ho Kaanto Ka Saamna, Jindagi Aapki Khushiyo Se Bhari Rahe. Labh Panchami Par Humaari Yahi Shubhkaamna

How to Download Labh Pancham WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp being a widely used app, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can also download Labh Pancham WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating Shub Labh Pancham.

