Happy Labh Pancham 2020! The auspicious celebration of Labh Panchami, is primarily celebrated by the Gujarati community. This day marks the beginning of shops and businesses, which had been closed for Diwali celebrations. Many people also start their new ventures on this day. And one of the ways to celebrate this auspicious occasion is by sending out good wishes and greetings. So for Labh Pancham 2020, we have made a collection of Happy Labh Pancham 2020 messages, Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes in Gujarati, Gyan Panchami Images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and images with wallpapers. On this day, people worship Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and exchange good luck messages with wishes and greetings. So we have made a nice collection of Shubh Labh Pancham wishes, Shubh Labh Pancham messages, Shubh Labh Pancham 2020 greetings and images for free download online.

Labh Pancham also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami or Labh Panchami, is said to be the first working day for businessmen after the start of Gujarati New Year. Businessmen open their new accounting books and write the word "Shubh" and "Labh" on the pages. Special Puja is conducted and people decorate their homes with beautiful Rangolis. Along with this, goodwill messages are sent across to one another. On Labh Pancham 2020, we bring you a nice collection of Happy Labh Pancham 2020 Gujarati messages, images, greetings, wallpapers and wishes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or as SMS text messages.

Goddess Lakshmi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Labh Pancham Greetings in Gujarati: લાભ પાંચમ આપના જીવનમાં સફળતા, સૌભાગ્ય અને ખુશીઓ લઇને આવે. શુભ લાભ પાંચમ

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Message Reads: On This Auspicious Pancham Day, I Would Like Your Success, Happiness and Prosperity at Your Workplace and Business. Shubh Labh Pancham!

Sri Lakshmi Panchami (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Message Reads: Labh Pancham Greetings in Gujarati: Laabhasteshaam Jayasteshaam Kutasteshaam Paraajayaha, Yeshaam Indeevarashyaam Hrudayastho Janaardanaha. Happy Labh Pancham Wishes

Maa Lakshmi GIFs

Message Reads: May the Goddess Lakshmi Fill Your Life With Health, Wealth and Freedom Too. May This Lakshmi Poojan Bring Everything That Pleases You. Shubh Labh Pancham!

We hope our collection of Labh Pancham images, messages and wishes help you to send your heartfelt greetings of this auspicious day. You can download these images for free and send them via any of your social media platforms. Pass on the good wishes and seek the goodwill in return. Wishing all our readers Happy Labh Pancham 2020!

