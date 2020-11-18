Indian recently celebrated their biggest Hindu festival, Diwali – the ‘Festival of Lights’. As we all know, Diwali is multiple days’ festival, usually lasting over five days that are full of festivities and celebrations. One of them being Sharda Pujan or Saraswati Puja, which is celebrated on Badi Diwali day along with Lakshmi Puja. However, those who missed performing it on Diwali has another opportunity to do it on Labh Pancham. The final day of Diwali is celebrated as Labh Pancham or Gyan Panchami. It mostly falls five days after Diwali. This year, Labh Pancham 2020 falls on November 19 (Thursday).

On the day of Diwali, the three main deities in Hinduism, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati. While people worship Lakshmi and Ganesha for wealth, prosperity, good luck, fortune and happiness during Laxmi Pujan, many also observe Sharda Pujan for acquiring more knowledge and wisdom. The other name of Goddess Saraswati is Sharda, who is said to be the Goddess of knowledge, learning, and wisdom. People celebrate the festivities and observe Sharda Puja with much dedication and devotion. But in case you missed performing this important ritual on Diwali day, you can do so on Labh Pancham. Here is all the information about Sharda Puja on Labh Pancham – its date, rituals, shubh muhurat, and significance.

Sharda Puja 2020 Date Both on Diwali and Labh Pancham

As mentioned above, Sharda Pujan is usually performed on the same day as that of the main Diwali Puja, which was November 14, i.e. Saturday. But those who could not observe on Laxmi Puja can worship Devi Saraswati seeking her divine blessings on Labh Pancham, which falls on Panchami tithi of Krishan Shukla Paksha of Kartika month. Labh Pancham 2020 is celebrated on November 19. Labh Pancham 2020 Greetings in Gujarati: WhatsApp Messages, Maa Lakshmi Facebook Images, and SMS to Send Good Luck Greetings on Gyan Panchami.

Labh Panchami Shubh Muhurat for Sharda Puja

According to Drik Panchang, Panchami Tithi begins at 11:16 PM on November 18, 2020 and ends at 09:59 PM on November 19, 2020. Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat is between 06:48 AM to 10:32 AM, with a duration of 3 hours 44 minutes.

What Are the Rituals (Puja Vidhi) of Sharda Puja?

It is said that devotees who wake up early in the morning and bath at the time of sunrise are blessed immensely. People clean their house and decorate it with fresh flowers, installing fancy lights, and drawing rangolis outside the house, welcoming the Goddesses and Gods during the auspicious occasion. Labh Pancham 2020 Simple Rangoli Designs: Easy and Colourful Shubh Labh Rangoli Patterns to Adorn Your Homes on This Festive Occasion (Watch Videos).

As Goddess Saraswati is considered to be the Goddess of learning and knowledge, students worship their books and school bags on this day; workers worship their tools and machines, businessmen worship their account books, etc. People buy new account books (New Chopda) and inaugurate them in front of Goddess Sharda, seeking her blessings.

What Is the Significance of Observing Sharda Puja?

It is said that Sharda Puja is one of the most important religious occasions for the people of the Hindu community. Sharda Puja, also known as Chopda Pujan, is observed by almost everybody who observes the festivities of Diwali. It is believed that for any person, business, or economic entity to succeed, praying all the three deities (Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Ganesha) is said to be highly rewarding.

Maa Sharda, who is known to bestow knowledge and wisdom on her devotees, is believed to be too kind and gracious during the occasion of Diwali. Devotees, who observe all the rituals and traditions of Sharda Puja with sincerity and devotion, are rewarded highly.

We at LatestLY, wish you all and your family a very Happy Sharda Puja 2020 as well as Happy Labh Pancham. We hope you will have a great time with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion. May goddesses, Lakshmi and Saraswati bless you with all the happiness in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).