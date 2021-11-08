Labh Pancham is observed on the fifth day during Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month on the Hindu calendar. Labh Pancham 2021 will be observed on November 9, Tuesday. Labh Pancham marks the first working day of Gujarati New Year, the day when people in business return to work post-Diwali break. It is of utmost importance in the Gujarati community. Here's a collection of Labh Pancham 2021 messages, Happy Labh Pancham 2021 images, Labh Panchami greetings, Gyan Panchami 2021 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, SMS and HD wallpapers that you can send to your family and friends on the auspicious day. Gujarati New Year 2021 in India: Vikram Samvat 2078 Start Date, Significance of Bestu Varas, Rangoli Designs and Greetings To Celebrate the Day After Diwali.

Labh Pancham is also known as Labh Panchami, Saubhagya Panchami, Gyaan Panchami or Laakheni Panchami. It is celebrated with complete fun and frolic in Gujarat. People across the country wish their family and friends on through text messages and other social media platforms. We at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpaper and SMS to wish your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Labh Pancham Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Labh Pancham, Wishing You Success and Happiness. Happy Labh Pancham.

Labh Pancham Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Success and Happiness Never Miss Your Address. Happy Labh Pancham.

Labh Pancham Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Happiness That This Season Brings, Brighten Your Life and Hope the Year Brings You Luck and Fulfills All Your Dearest Dreams! SHUBH LABH PANCHAM.

Labh Pancham Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Labh Pancham! May This Day Usher In New Beginnings Towards Progress and Prosperity, Success in All Your Personal, Professional & Life Goals.

Labh Pancham Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Give You All the ‘Labh’, on This Auspicious Day of Labh Pancham and Always. Happy Labh Pancham

Many people start new ventures, open new shops and establishments on this day as it is believed to be a very auspicious day for new beginnings. This is the first operational day of Gujarati New Year. People go to each other's houses and exchange sweets as a symbol of sweetened relations between them. As we observe this auspicious day, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send and wish one and all.

On Labh Pancham, people worship their books to enhance their wisdom and knowledge. It is believed that it is good to donate food, clothes, money and other essentials to the poor on this day. This day is considered to bring good luck and benefit in one's life. People visit their relatives' houses and wish them by exchanging sweets with them. Here are wishes for the day that you can send to your family and relatives through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Labh Pancham 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).