Gujarati New Year is celebrated on the day after Diwali and is considered an important and auspicious day for Gujaratis across the world. It marks the beginning of a New Year in the Gujarati calendar, Vikram Samvat, which begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the Hindu month of Karthik. Gujarati New Year 2021 will be celebrated on November 5 and will be a fun and festive event. As we prepare for the Gujarati New Year celebrations, Vikram Samvat 2078 start date, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Gujarati New Year, the meaning of Sal Mubarak wishes, and more.

When is Gujarati New Year 2021?

Gujarati New Year will be celebrated on November 5 this year. Celebrated on the first day in the dark phase of Kartik month, the Gujarati New Year celebration stands unique as compared to the New Year celebration in other communities. The Pratipada tithi for Gujarati New Year 2021 begins at 02:44 AM on November 5, and will go on till 11:14 PM.

Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2078 Start Date

Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2078 begins on November 5, Friday.

How is Gujarati New year Celebrated?

The celebration of Gujarati New Year usually begins early in the morning, where people conduct Annakut Puja, also known as Govardhan Puja. In addition to this, people also send Sal Mubarak wishes, dress up in new clothes and prepare delicious feasts for family get-togethers on this day. Gujarati New Year celebrations are also filled with gift-giving and Diwali parties. Chopda Pujan 2021 Wishes & Gujarati New Year Greetings: Ahead of Vikram Samvat 2078 Start Date, Send Nutan Varshabhinandan Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Family and Friends.

Govardhan Puja is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is considered the day that Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. Annakut Puja revolves around this event, and people often thank Lord Krishna and celebrate all that He does. People often ask Lord Krishna for a happy and prosperous year ahead. We hope that this Gujarati New year fills your life with all the love and light.

