Ganesh Chaturthi is the annual celebration where Lord Ganesha is believed to visit his devotees on Earth. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Maharashtra in particular, Ganesh Chaturthi commemorations are filled with all the love and happiness. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated from September 10. Devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesha who is showered with delicious delicacies, sing aartis and most importantly decorate Ganpati Makars where the Ganesh Murti is kept. One of the key parts of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 preparations has to be designing and planning for the Makar decorations. And if you are looking for some inspiration to strike, here are some simple DIY Ganapati Makar decoration ideas that can get you started.

This Quick and Easy Eco-Friendly Decor

While there are several Makar decoration options available in the market, most of them are not very eco-friendly and are also very difficult to store. This simple & elegant Makar decoration offers a refreshing and economical solution to the problem.

This Ganpati Makar Perfect for Compact Spaces

If you are inviting Bappa into your abode but do not have a plain wall or the space for extravagant backdrops, this DIY Makar is just right for you. This DIY provides a simple backdrop that can be customised to the height of your Ganesh Idol and easily propped onto the table.

Put Those Fancy Dupattas and Sarees to Good Use

Most of us definitely have sarees or dupattas with beautiful designs lying around in the house. This Makar decor idea allows you to make the most of these designs and makes for a colourful and fun Ganesh Chaturthi.

Transform the Cardboard Boxes Into the Most Stunning Ganpati Makar

If buying a makar for just this season seems like too much and you want to experience some fun activity with friends and family this Ganesh Chaturthi, this extravagant but simple to make Makar is perfect for you. All you need is some cardboard boxes (from all those online shopping), tissue papers and some colourful paint! Give your own splash of colour to this design and make this design your own!

This Super Quick and Easy Makar Decoration for Those Last-Minute Set Ups

If you have been too caught up with work from home and need an easy-to-follow and super quick Makar decoration idea this is perfect for you. All you need is some elegant table cloth and dupattas and you can stir up this design instantly!

We hope that these designs help add to the fervour of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at your home. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

