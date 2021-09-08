With Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 just two days away, preparations for the festival have begun in full capacity all over India. Ganesh sthapna will be observed on September 10 this year to welcome Lord Ganesha with special celebration. In order to set a beautiful place for Ganpati idol, makhar and mandap(throne and background) are prepared with specific themes and colours during the festival. So, let's make your festival a little more decorated with some very easy and handy eco-friendly makhar and madap design ideas that we've got for you this season. Ganpati Makhar Decoration Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 at Home: DIY Hand-Made Eco-Friendly Makhar Decoration Videos for This Festive Season.

DIY (Do It Yourself) Decoration Ideas for Your Ganesh Idol

Eco-Friendly Designs This Year

You Got Paper and Some Flowers? The Decoration Is Done!

Stylish Decoration Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Hand-Made Beautiful Decoration Ideas

