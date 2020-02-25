Lent 2020: Here Are 5 Things You Can Give up Before Easter for a Better Life

What can you sacrifice during Lent (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Easter is just a couple of months away. However, before that, you have your 40 days Lent. Time to bring some discipline in life. If this year you are planning on actually changing your life for the better, you might want to rethink your options and sacrifices you want to make this year. If you are wondering what must you give up for a better life during Lent 2020, let us help you with plenty of options. While making your preparations for Easter, you can choose to bring in some changes in your life for the better. But before that for those who don't know here is what exactly lent is and lent dates.

What Is Lent?

A Lenten fast doesn’t have to consist of just fasting and abstinence from the things we love, but it can be adding things during this season of lent that will make our lives more meaningful. Lent is a time of repentance, fasting, and preparation for the coming of Easter. It is a time of self-examination and reflection. In the early church, Lent was a time to prepare new converts for baptism.

When is Lent?

Lent lasts for 40 days and it begins the day following Shrove Tuesday, on Ash Wednesday. There are actually 46 days in between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday, but Sundays during Lent on not considered to be “prescribed.” Things You Can Sacrifice During Lent For a Better Life:

Abstain For Gossiping

Make it a point to not talk bad about anyone. Talking negatively about someone or garnering laughter at someone's expense, only spreads more negativity. This year, pledge to just speak good or nothing at all about others.

Your Body Your Temple

Make healthier life choices. Instead of talking badly about others, why not spend some time on your body. Exercise and make healthy diet changes for a better you! You can also join a gym or yoga class.

Do One Nice Thing Every Day

Make sure that during this 40 days of lent you do at least one nice thing a day. It can be as simple as encouraging someone or helping someone in materialistic ways.

Reduce Screen Time

Maybe read more books and do a digital detox instead of staying on phone all day consuming negativity on social media.

Spend More Time Indoors With Family

Your parents are not going to be there for you forever. So whatever time you have, spend it with your family.

You can really do so many things to make sure that this lent period creates a better you and a better life for people around you. Use your imagination tailor this 40 day period to before the best version of yourself!