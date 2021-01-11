Magh Bihu 2021 Details: The festival of Magh Bihu, also popularly known as Maghar Domahi, is one of the significant festivals for the people in north-east India, especially in the state of Assam. Magh Bihu's celebration marks the ending of the harvesting season in the month of Magh (which usually falls during January-February as per the Gregorian calendar). Every year, grand celebrations are marking the festivities of the auspicious day. If you are looking for more details of Magh Bihu 2021 – its date, rituals, significance, and more, then you have arrived at the right place.

What is the date of Magh Bihu 2021?

People will celebrate Magh Bihu 2021 on January 15, i.e., Friday. Popularly known as Bhogali Bihu, the festival is celebrated in a joyous manner across north-east India.

What are the rituals and traditions of Magh Bihu?

There are several age-old traditions that people follow during the celebrations of Magh Bihu. The festival of Magh Bihu is dedicated to the Fire God, i.e., Agni. The day before Magh Bihu is popularly called as Uruka. On this day, people make temporary huts, called Meji, from bamboos, leaves, etc.

The atmosphere is electrifying. People prepare traditional dishes inside these huts. Some of the most famous food items prepared during Magh Bihu are Til Pithta, Sunga Pithta, Laru, etc. Feasts are organised, and people sing and dance through the night. People light bonfires which are made up of firewood, green bamboo, banana leaves, and hay. In the morning hours, the huts are burnt, and people scatter the ashes in their respective farm fields for better produce.

What is the significance of Magh Bihu 2021?

The festival of Magh Bihu is celebrated mainly by the indigenous Assamese people. It is observed in different parts of north-East India, especially in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The festive event of Magh Bihu is considered highly significant for the farming community, as it is a harvest festival. The festival also marks the end of the winter solstice. Magh Bihu's celebration is also observed along with several other festivals such as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana, etc. in different parts of the country.

As January 15 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and the entire community of indigenous Assamese people a very 'Happy Magh Bihu 2021'. You can share this piece of information about Magh Bihu 2021 with your friends, family, and loved ones, to make them feel special on this auspicious day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).