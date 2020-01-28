Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Ganpati Photos, GIF Images, Messages and Greetings to Share With Friends and Family

Ganesh Jayanti Marathi messages and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is a very auspicious day today as it marks the celebration of Maghi Ganeshotsav or the day of Ganesh Jayanti. The festival is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi or Tilkund Chaturthi, which sees the welcoming of Lord Ganesha into people's homes and worshipping him for a day. While we all know about the elaborate celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi which take place in the month of Bhadrapada, the observance of Ganesh Jayanti, which is celebrated as the birth of Ganpati is marked similarly. But here the idols of Lord Ganpati are kept for just about a day and a half. And no celebration these days is complete without sending out your good wishes and messages for the day. So we have compiled a few Ganesh Jayanti images, greetings and messages in Marathi along with WhatsApp stickers which you can download on your smartphone and send everyone. Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Images: Ganpati Photos, HD Wallpaper & GIF Images to Send On This Auspicious Occasion.

Ganesh Jayanti is popularly observed in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. Ganesh Jayanti 2020 will begin on January 28 and go on till the evening of January 29. People either make Lord Ganpati idols with Lal Shendoor, perform worship, say his prayers and seek blessings. Lord Ganesha is known for his ability to remove obstacles and good fortune. So sending Ganesh Jayanti 2020 greetings among the family members is a very important part of these celebrations. Given below is a nice collection of Ganesh Jayanti wishes in Marathi, Lord Ganpati images, greetings and also a collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Message reads: Sarvanna Maghi Ganeshostav Chya Hardik Shubhecha. Tumchya Manokamna Purna Hovot, Sarvanna Sukh, Samruddhi, Aishwarya, Shaanti, Aarogya Labho Hich Bappa Charni Ichcha.

Message reads: Maghi Ganesh Jayanti Chya Sarv Ganesh Bhaktanna Hardik Shubhechcha!

Message reads: Gajanana Shri Ganaraya, Aadi Vandu Tuj Morya. Ganpati-Bappa-Morya! Mangal-Murti-Morya! Ganesh Jayanti Chya Hardik Shubhechcha

Message reads: Vandan Karto Ganrayala, Haath Jodto Varad Vinayakala, Prarthana Karto Gajananala, Sukhi Thev Tujhya Bhaktanna. Ganesh Jayanti Chya Hardik Shubhechcha

We hope the above collection of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti messages, images and greetings in Marathi help you to convey good wishes with friends and family. We at LatestLY also wish all our readers a very Happy Maghi Ganesh Utsav 2020!