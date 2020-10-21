Durga Puja 2020 is upon us, and there are positivity and festive spirit in the air. While Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsav is a ten-day festival, the last five are considered main festivity days. The festival rituals kick off from Shashti tithi, widely observed as Subho Sasthi, however, observers, especially in the Bengali community, begin with Pujo celebrations from Panchami tithi itself. They wish each other on Maha Panchami. Durga Puja Maha Panchami 2020 falls on October 21 (Wednesday). Brace yourself with Pujo wishes and greetings on Maha Panchami. In fact, you must also download lovely Durga Puja images, Maha Panchami images, wishes in Bengali, Durga Puja 2020 greetings in Bengali, HD wallpapers and WhatsApp Stickers to wish your family and friends on the festival day.

Maha Panchami is the day when Maa Durga is venerated at the pandals. Though mukh darshan or unveiling of her face is not done on the day (it takes place on Shashti tithi), devotees perform important rituals such as invocating her to be present on all days of the festival. This year, according to Drik Panchang, several important puja rituals are set to take place on Maha Panchami. They are Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas, mainly rituals to invocate Maa Durga for the festival.

Devotees, especially in the Bengali community, commemorate this annual festival with utmost joy and happiness. They would not specifically wait for Shashti to wish one another with festive greetings. The new-age ritual of exchanging wishes, and greetings begin on Maha Panchami. In fact, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Maha Panchami images, Maha Panchami wishes in Bengali, Maha Panchami SMS, Subho Maha Panchami, Maha Panchami 2020, Maha Panchami date 2020, Maha Panchami image download, Maha Panchami pic, Maha Panchami Good Morning, Maha Panchami Durga Puja image, Maha Panchami 2020 pic, and more. You can download these for free right here.

