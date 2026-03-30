New Delhi, March 30: The Jain community across India and the world is set to observe Mahavir Jayanti 2026 on Tuesday, March 31. Marking the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the festival is the most significant event in the Jain calendar, celebrating the life and enduring philosophy of the 24th Tirthankara. The core message of Lord Mahavira, "Live and Let Live," remains a global anchor for peace. Scroll below to get "Happy Mahavir Jayanti" wishes, messages, quotes and images to share.

As the digital age continues to bridge distances, thousands are sharing Mahavir Jayanti 2026 greetings, messages and digital images on social media platforms to spread the message of peace. Popular messages for the occasion include:

Happy Mahavir Jayanati 2026 Wishes For Family: May the divine teachings of Lord Mahavira illuminate your path with truth and kindness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026!

Happy Mahavir Janayti Messages For Friends: Wishing you a day of reflection and peace. May we all strive to follow the path of Ahimsa. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti Greeting: Let us celebrate the birth of the Great Hero by pledging to protect every living being. Peace and blessings to all.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Images

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Images (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Mahavir Jayanti Images (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Quotes

Here are some of his most influential teachings:

"Ahimsa is the highest religion. All soul-inspired living beings should help each other."

"Every soul is independent. None depends on another."

"Silence and self-control are the best means of repenting for one's sins."

Mahavir Jayanti Significance and Tithi Timings

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, falls on the 13th day of the bright half of the Chaitra month. According to Vedic calculations for 2026, the Trayodashi Tithi began at 7:09 AM on March 30 and concludes at 6:55 AM on March 31. Following the Udaya Tithi tradition (observing the festival on the day the sun rises during the Tithi), the primary celebrations are being held today, March 31. Mahavir Jayanti 2026 School Holiday: Will Schools in UP, Delhi and Other States Remain Shut on March 31?

Lord Mahavira was born in 599 BCE in Kundagrama, Bihar. Born as Prince Vardhamana, he renounced his royal life at the age of 30 to seek spiritual enlightenment. After 12 years of rigorous penance, he attained Kevala Jnana (omniscience) and spent the rest of his life preaching the path to liberation through non-violence and self-discipline.

Mahavir Jayanti Celebrations

The day is marked by a blend of solemn prayer and communal joy. Key rituals taking place today include:

Rath Yatra: Grand processions where the idol of Lord Mahavira is carried on a decorated chariot. Devotees accompany the chariot, chanting hymns and singing devotional songs (bhajans).

Abhisheka: In Jain temples, the idols are given a ceremonial ritual bath with milk and fragrant water to symbolize purity.

Charity (Daan): Acts of kindness are central to the celebration. Many Jains participate in Jiv Daya (animal welfare) and Anna Daan (food distribution) for the underprivileged.

Satsang and Meditation: Temples are hosting spiritual discourses on the five-fold path: Ahimsa (Non-violence), Satya (Truth), Asteya (Non-stealing), Brahmacharya (Chastity), and Aparigraha (Non-attachment).

Public life in many Indian states has paused for the national holiday, with banks and government offices closed in regions including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).