Mangala Vrat, also known as Mangala Gauri Vrat or Shravan Mangala Gauri Vrat, is a fasting ritual observed by married women in Hinduism. The next Mangala Gauri Vrat will be observed on July 11. Mangala Gauri Vrat is primarily observed on Tuesdays during the month of Shravan (July-August) in the Hindu calendar. The Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Mangala Gauri, who is considered an embodiment of Shakti (divine feminine energy). The purpose of this Vrat is to seek the blessings of the Goddess for the well-being and long life of their husbands. As you observe Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Observe the Tuesday Fasting of Sawan Maas With Goddess Parvati Images, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers & Quotes.

During Mangala Vrat, married women fast for the entire day, abstaining from food and water. They wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath, and wear traditional attire. They then create a sacred space in their homes and install an idol or picture of Goddess Mangala Gauri. Throughout the day, women engage in various devotional activities. They offer prayers, chant mantras, and perform aarti (lighting of lamps) to seek the blessings of the Goddess. Some women also read or listen to the Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha, a sacred narrative related to the Vrat. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sawan (Shravan) Month 2023 Start & End Dates: List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva.

The fast is broken after sunset, following the sighting of the moon. Women first offer prayers to the moon and then consume a simple meal. It is customary for married women to invite other married women and offer them gifts as a part of the Vrat celebration. Mangala Vrat holds great significance for married women, as it is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and a long and healthy life for their husbands. It is observed with devotion and reverence in many parts of India, particularly in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

