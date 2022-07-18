Mangala Gauri Vrat ki Shubhkamnaye! Observe the auspicious fast on July 19, Tuesday, and mark the first Mangala Vrat of Sawan Maas with great fervour. On this day, married women fast for the long-life of their husbands by worshipping Lord Shiva's beloved wife, Goddess Parvati. Like Somwar Vrat is observed every week, Mangala Vrat is also observed on the Tuesday of every week during the Shravan month. Celebrate the religious day with Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 wishes & greetings. Send these Goddess Parvati images, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers & quotes to your close ones on this Tuesday fasting day.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Wishes & Greetings

1. "Aaya pyara vrat maa Gauri ka, pura ho sapna sabke mann ka, charon dishaon me gunje jaikara, hokar vyakul bhakton ne maa ko puakara."

2. "Murat Mangla Gauri Maa ki hai basi nayan me, khushboo mata ke pyar ki mahaki chaman me, me ho jaun balihari sab kuch Maa par vaari, darshan de do Mata me aayi sharan tihari.

