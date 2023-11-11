Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023 will be marked on November 11. As the name suggests, Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary is focused on remembering the Indian independence activist, Islamic theologian, writer and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress - Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad. The occasion of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023, people also celebrate National Education Day. This annual commemoration is an important observance and the celebration will be focused on remembering and honouring the great Indian activist. As we prepare to celebrate Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023, here is what you need to know about this day, how to commemorate this observance and more. Maulana Azad Birthday 2023: PM Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute to India’s First Education Minister.

When is Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023?

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023 will be marked on November 11. Born on 11 November 1888 in Mecca, then a part of the Ottoman Empire, now a part of Saudi Arabia, Maulana Azad settled in Calcutta back in 1890.

Significance of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad became the first Education Minister of India and was a key member of Congress who helped shape India into the country that it is. Azad played a crucial role in shaping India’s freedom struggle. He was one of the main organizers of the Dharasana Satyagraha in 1931 and emerged as one of the most important national leaders of the time, prominently leading the causes of Hindu–Muslim unity and espousing secularism and socialism. National Education Day Quotes and Messages: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Images, Wallpapers and Greetings To Celebrate the Day.

It is Maulana Azad’s contribution to shaping the Indian education system that made him stand apart. Due to this, the occasion of Abdul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary is also commemorated as National Education Day.

