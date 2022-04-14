The Holy Week 2022 is ongoing, and the days preceding Easter are considered extremely auspicious among Christians. After Holy Wednesday, individuals mark Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday, Great and Holy Thursday, Holy and Great Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Sheer Thursday, and Thursday of Mysteries. The day honours the Washing of the Feed (Maundy) and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical gospels. To observe the day, here we bring you Maundy Thursday 2022 messages, Maundy Thursday images, Holy Thursday 2022 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Holy Thursday Facebook quotes, Telegram HD images, and Holy Week Signal photos.

Maundy Thursday 2022 is on April 14. It is the fifth day of Holy Week, preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday. Maundy Thursday initiates the Easter Triduum, the period which commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus. It is a significant day of the Holy Week, and individuals offer prayers, visit churches and observe different traditions across the world. Make this Maundy Thursday memorable by recalling the Passion of Jesus. Share Maundy Thursday 2022 messages, WhatsApp stickers, Holy Thursday quotes, HD images and Holy Week photos.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maundy Thursday

“This Is My Body…

This Is My Blood…

…Given for YOU.”

Luke 22:4–20

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jesus Took Bread, Gave Thanks, Broke It, and Gave It to Them, Saying, This Is My Body Given for You; Do This in Remembrance of Me. Happy Holy Thursday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is Holy Thursday, We Commemorate the Last Supper Within Hours Judas Betrays Jesus. God Bless You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blesses Holy Thursday. For Me, This Is Sadder Than Good Friday. This Is the Time When Jesus Offered Himself As the Lamb at the Last Supper.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May on This Maundy Thursday, We Start It With Fasting and Prayers, So That We Can Bring God’s Mercy and Forgiveness on All Mankind. Let's Pray Together. Happy Maundy Thursday.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers for users to download the collection of stickers available online. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you and your family a blessed Maundy Thursday!

