Maundy Thursday has been observed since the earliest days of the Christian Church and is also known by the names Great and Holy Thursday, Thursday of Mysteries, Sheer Thursday, Holy Thursday and Covenant Thursday. Holy Thursday is the day when Jesus celebrated his final Passover with his disciples as described in the canonical gospels. Maundy Thursday 2022 will be marked on the 14th of April. In the early Christian church, the day was celebrated with a general communion of clergy and churchgoers. The name of the day 'Maundy' most likely comes from the Latin word mandatum which relates to the English words 'commandment' or 'a new mandate'. As we mark the holy date before Easter, lets' see why and how the day is commemorated by Christian denominations and what is the story behind the holy day. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Meaning And Significance of Maundy Thursday

Maundy Thursday is commemorated as one of the days during the Holy Week when Jesus Christ shared the last supper and established the ceremony known as the Eucharist with his apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. Eucharist or Holy Communion is the Christian rite observed in most the Churches which holds back the belief that Jesus during his final meal gave his disciples bread and wine and commanded them to "do this in memory of me" while referring to the bread as "my body" and the cup of wine as "the blood of my covenant, which is poured out for many". The day of Great and Holy Thursday, also commemorates and remembers the practice of ceremonial foot-washing to imitate Jesus, who washed his disciples’ feet as an example of humility, hospitality and love. Holy Week 2022 Messages & HD Images: From Palm Sunday to Easter Day; Quotes, Hymns, SMS, HD Wallpapers and Sayings for Observing the Passion Week.

The night of Maundy Thursday is the night on which Jesus was betrayed by Judas in the Garden of Gethsemane. The Mass of the Lord's Supper or service of worship is normally celebrated in the evening of the Maundy Thursday when people also hand over special 'Maundy Money' to the poor and priests wash the feet of twelve people. Along with special mass and prayers on the day of Holy Thursday, Catholic churches do not ring their bells, they fall silent until Easter Sunday. In the Gospels, the Last Supper is described as the final meal of Jesus Christ and his 12 disciples before his arrest and subsequent crucifixion.

