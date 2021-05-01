May Day is the annual observance that honours all the working class and their hard work and dedication to building this world. Also known as International Workers’ Day, May Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. As we prepare to celebrate May Day 2021, the significant roles that the working class plays in making our society what it is more clear than ever. People are therefore sure to share Happy May Day 2021 wishes, International Workers’ Day messages, May Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy International Workers’ Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

May Day is observed as a public holiday in various parts of the world, including Bangladesh, China, Germany, etc. India also celebrates this day as Labour Day or Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas. May Day celebrations usually revolve around organising various events, both online and offline that increase awareness about the issues that the working class faces, the need for a just minimum wage system as well as the benefits that they need to have access to a fulfilling life. Workers are known to be the foundation of our system, and they are the reason behind all the development across the world.

From building our homes and monuments to keeping our roads safe, there are key roles that labourers play. As we prepare to celebrate May Day 2021, here are some Happy May Day 2021 wishes, International Workers’ Day messages, May Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy International Workers’ Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online to celebrate this day with all the under-appreciated workers and labourers.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is a Day for All the Workers. Happy Labour Day to All the Hard-working Men and Women.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day to You All. I Take This Opportunity To Thank You All Who Work for Our Nation.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Save a Day to Honor You and Your Hard Work. Enjoy Your Labour Day.

Happy May Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Good Wishes of May Day to All the Deserving Workers of the World!

The origins of May Day lies in the labour movement, which pushed for the eight-hour day movement. According to this movement, the working class fought vigilantly for 8-hours for work, 8 hours for recreation and 8 hours for rest. As labourers across the world still strive to achieve this balance, this annual observance becomes all the more important. Here is wishing everyone a Happy International Workers’ Day 2021.

