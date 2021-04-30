May Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. Also known as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day, this celebration is said to honour all the people of the working class worldwide. This is commemorated as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas in India. It is a day to acknowledge and celebrate the work that actually goes into building a society and the vital and often underappreciated work of millions of labourers and workers worldwide into making this world what it is. May Day or International Workers' Day or Labour Day like every year will be celebrated on May 1 and is sure to be an especially important observance. There is a rich history behind the emergence of this celebration that is a public holiday in various countries across the globe.

When is May Day 2021?

As mentioned above, May Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It is also known by different names in different parts of the world. Celebrated as International Workers’ Day or Labourers Day in the US, China etc., May Day is commemorated as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas in India. Within India, this day holds extra significance to people in Maharashtra and Gujarat. May 1 also marks the day that Gujarat and Maharashtra achieved statehood in 1960. It is celebrated as Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day

History of May Day Celebrations

May Day celebrations in some parts of the world can also be held on the first Monday in the month of May. An ancient spring festival in some European countries, May Day was officially celebrated as International Workers’ Day for the first time in 1889. This decision was made by the Socialists and Communists of the Second International to commemorate the Haymarket affair in Chicago. International Workers’ Day 2021 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Labour Day HD Images and May Day Greetings to Celebrate and Honour Workers.

Where is May Day Celebrated?

May Day or International Workers’ Day is celebrated in various parts of the world as a public holiday. This includes China, Bangladesh, various European countries as well as India. This day signifies the fight for humane working hours, just pay and other basic requirements for the working class across the world.

The working class has always been at the core of every development in the world. However, they are often deprived of their basic needs. In efforts to combat this gap and help workers and labourers receive what is duly theirs, the celebration of International Labour Day was started. Even today, it continues to highlight various key troubles that people in the working-class struggle with and the steps that countries and organisations can take to make their lives better.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).