Happy Mother’s Day 2021! The most-awaited day has finally arrived, and it is time for you to make your mom feel special, tell her how much you admire her, thank her, and celebrate her. While you shower them with gifts, it is important for you to tell her why she means the world to you. We are used to asking moms for advice, calling for support, and more, but they deserve so much more! So, this Mother’s Day, make sure she knows just how much you love and appreciate her for being the glue that holds the family together. Do you want to tell her so much, but at a loss for words? Worry not! We bring you Mother’s Day 2021 quotes. These Happy Mother’s Day wishes, mom sayings, HD images, greetings, and GIFs perfectly cherish motherhood. You can download these Happy Mother’s Day quotes and share them through Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Signal, and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to make chatting more fun.

Mother’s Day 2021 is on May 9. This year, the celebration is going to be virtual because of the ongoing pandemic. But at-home celebrations are more fun, personal and special. Besides, when expressed with the right words, you are just making the day more memorable for your mother. It is understandable that conveying your love to her can be difficult. Words will always fall short for everything she does, but the right captions will surely make her smile. Besides, these Mother’s Day 2021 quotes are the right fit, and accurately explains the beauty of a mother. So, honour the #1 lady in your life, with Happy Mother’s Day wishes, mom sayings, Facebook messages, Signal greetings, HD images, and more.

“A Mother Is Your First Friend, Your Best Friend, Your Forever Friend.” —Unknown

“When You Are Looking at Your Mother, You Are Looking at the Purest Love You Will Ever Know.” —Charley Benetto

“Mother Is a Verb. It’s Something You Do. Not Just Who You Are.” – Dorothy Canfield Fisher

“Mother’s Love Is Peace. It Need Not Be Acquired, It Need Not Be Deserved.” – Erich Fromm

“For a Mother Is the Only Person on Earth Who Can Divide Her Love Among 10 Children and Each Child Still Have All Her Love.” – Unknown

“There Is Nothing As Powerful as Mother’s Love, and Nothing As Healing as a Child’s Soul.” – Unknown

“A Mother’s Arms Are More Comforting Than Anyone Else’s.” – Princess Diana

“Being a Mom Has Made Me So Tired. And So Happy.” – Tina Fey

“My Favorite Thing About Being a Mom Is Just What a Better Person It Makes You on a Daily Basis.” – Drew Barrymore

“At the End of the Day My Most Important Job Is Still Mom-in-Chief.” – Michelle Obama

