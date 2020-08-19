Muharram 2020 Images & Islamic New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online:The Islamic New Year is commemorated on the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram and is also known as the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year. It will fall on either Thursday or Sunday, depending on the moon sighting. The Muslim observance will also mark the first day of the new Hijri Year and is marked as the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary. People often observe the Islamic New Year by sharing Muharram status, Muharram 2020 SMS, Muharram quotes, Happy Hijri New Year wishes and messages, Muharram images, Muharram HD wallpapers, 1442 Hijri wishes, 1442 Hijri images, 1442 Hijri messages, Arabic New Year 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Islamic New Year 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family. Muharram 2020: Messages to Share for Recalling Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Islamic New Year is marked as a public holiday in various Islamic countries. In fact, Oman and UAE have already declared Sunday, August 23 to be a holiday, marking a long weekend. The determination of the date of Islamic New Year is either dependent on the moon sighting. So, if the crescent is sighted on August 19, then the month of Dhul Hijjah would end, and the first date of Muharram would begin from August 20 (Thursday). Meanwhile, if the moon remains unseen, then the Islamic month will begin from August 21. Muharram 2020: Date and Significance of The Holy Month Marking Start of Islamic New Year.

However, some organisations also follow astronomical calculations to determine future dates of the Islamic calendar. The reference date of the Islamic Era dates back to 622 Common Era (CE), the year of the emigration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijra. Since the Islamic New Year is 11-12 days shorter than the Gregorian New Year, it does not occur on the same day every year. There are various methods that are followed to calculate the beginning of a New Hijri Year in the Islamic calendar. Islamic New Year 2020 Messages: Muharram Status, WhatsApp Stickers, Hijri New Year 1442 Quotes And GIF Images to Send on the Muslim Observance.

While we eagerly await the event day, here are some Muharram 2020 images, 1442 Hijri HD wallpapers, Muharram 2020 quotes, Muharram 2020 messages, Happy Hijri New Year wishes and messages, Arabic New Year 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, 1442 Hijri quotes, Happy Islamic New Year 2020 Facebook Status Pictures that you can send to your family and friends.

Muharram (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friends and Followers, Happy Islamic New Year 1442! Wishing You Peace, Happiness and Success!

Muharram (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessed Muharram Greetings 1442 to You. May the New Year Furnish You With Deeper Faith

Muharram (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for You and Your Family’s Happiness and Well-Being. May You All Have an Amazing Year Ahead.

Muharram (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You on Muharram – The First Month of the Islamic Calendar and One of the Four Sacred Months of the Year.

Muharram (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Almighty Shower His Blessing on the Muslim Ummah and All Islamic Countries. 1442 Mubarak.

Celebration of Islamic New Year often involves religious prayers, reciting the stories from the Quran and celebrating the rich Islamic History. This celebration is crucial as it plays a key role in the calculations of everything from dates of future fasts, the beginning of Ramadan as well as the timing of the beginning and end of fasts as well as prayer timing. We hope that this Hijri New Year brings with it a wave of peace, happiness and prosperity.

