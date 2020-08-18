Islamic New Year also known as Arabic New Year marks the beginning of a new Hijri year. The day is observed by Muslims on the first day of the month of Muharram. Islamic New Year 2020 will begin in the evening on August

19 and ends in the evening of August 20, however, the dates may change depending on moon sighting. As Islamic New Year 2020 approaches, we bring to you quotes and messages to send on the occasion. It also includes Muharram WhatsApp Stickers, Hijri New Year 1442 Quotes, Muharram Status, Facebook Messages, GIF Images and SMS to send on the observance. The Islamic New Year commemorates Prophet Muhammad's migration from Mecca to Medina. It was to escape the oppression and violence that the non-Muslim Quraish, the predominant tribe of Mecca, had been inflicting on him and his companions. Muhammad escaped to Medina on a camel with his best friend, Abu Bakr. In Medina, Saudi Arabia, they recovered and grew spiritually as a community. Hijri New Year 2020: Official Holiday For Islamic New Year in Oman Announced, Here Are the Dates Depending on the Sighting of the Moon.

Awal Muharram or Hijri New Year is observed by Muslims as the day symbolises two important events in the Islamic year. Awal means beginning in English and Muharram is the name of the first month in the Muslim calendar. The first day of Muharram is, therefore, the Islamic New Year's Day and on this date the Hijra, the historic journey from Mecca to Medina began. Here are WhatsApp Messages to send people on the day.

Islamic New Year Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessed Muharram Greetings 1442 to You. May the New Year Furnish You With Deeper Faith.

Islamic New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Islamic New Year 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Muharram May Peace and Blessings of Almighty Allah Be With You This Year and Always.

Islamic New Year 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: You Alone We Worship, and You Alone We Ask for Help, for Each and Everything. May Your Faith in Him Always Bring You Peace and Prosperity. Happy New Hijri Year!

Islamic New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

How to Download Islamic New Year WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is widely used, people also use the medium to messages on various occasions. You can also download Islamic New Year WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store and send it to you loved ones.

