Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the fourteenth day in the month of Ashwin. Usually celebrated on the day before Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Choti Deepavali. From playing cards with family and friends to preparing for the grand Diwali celebration, Choti Diwali commemorations are filled with various fun activities. Since it is known to be a community celebration, sharing Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 wishes, Happy Choti Diwali messages, Choti Deepavali 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is an integral part of this celebration. Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 Dos and Don’ts: From Abhyang Snan to Chhoti Diwali Puja Rituals, Everything You Need To Keep in Mind Before Diwali.

Naraka Chaturdashi, as the name suggests, marks the day that the evil demon Narakasura was killed by Sathyabhama. One of the most important aspects of the Naraka Chaturdashi celebration is the performance of Abhyanga Snan. People have oil baths using Til oil, just before sunrise on the day of Naraka Chaturdashi. It is interesting to note that while the Choti Diwali celebrations will be on November 3, the Abhyanga Snan will be performed on November 4. Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 Date in India: What Is Abhyang Snan Muhurat or Oil Bath Time, Significance of Chhoti Diwali and Puja Rituals.

This is because the celebration of Narak Chaturdashi Tithi only begins after sunrise on November 3. As we prepare to celebrate Choti Diwali 2021, here are some Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 wishes, Happy Choti Diwali messages, Choti Deepavali 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

The day of Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated as Tamil Deepavali. However, it is commemorated on the day that people perform Abhyanga Snan. This is the reason that Tamil Diwali will be celebrated on the same day as Lakshmi Puja. This celebration is also known as Kali Chaudas in many parts of the country. Here's wishing everyone a happy and safe Choti Diwali! We hope this day fills your life with all the light and love.

