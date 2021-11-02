The story related to Naraka Chaturdashi is very popular in the Puranas. Narak Chaturdashi, which is celebrated just a day before the festival of Deepawali, is also called Choti Diwali and on this day the gods of death, Yamraj and Hanuman ji are worshipped. The Chaturdashi (Chhoti Deepawali) of Kartik Krishna Paksha is also called Narak Chaturdashi. Yamraj and Bajrangi Bali Hanuman are also worshiped on Narak Chaturdashi. It is believed that Bajrang Bali was born on this day. According to mythological beliefs, Hanuman ji was born from the womb of Anjani Mata at midnight on this day. This is the reason why worship of Bajrang Bali on Narak Chaturdashi is beneficial on this day for the attainment of all kinds of happiness, joy and peace. On this day, the body is bathed by applying the rubbish of sesame oil and after that, worshiping Hanuman according to the rituals, he is offered vermilion. When Is Lakshmi Puja 2021 in India? Know Badi Diwali Tithi, Laxmi Pooja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vrat and Rituals To Celebrate ‘Festivals of Light’.

On the day of Chhoti Diwali, the filth of the house should be cleaned. Where there is a beautiful and clean stay, that is where Lakshmi ji comes with her family. On this day lamps are lit for Yamraj facing south so that Yamraj is happy.

On Narak Chaturdashi, people worship Yamraj and pray for the abolition of hell for their family members. At the same time, they apologize to avoid mistakes. Narak Chaturdashi is also called the festival of salvation. There is a tradition of lighting Yama's lamp outside the house for long life on this day. Tonight, when all the members of the house come, the house owner lights a lamp in the name of Yama.

In many houses, on this day, the oldest member of the house lights a lamp and takes it in and around the whole house. Other members of the house stay inside and do not see this lamp. This lamp is called the lamp of Yama. It is believed that by taking it outside the whole house, all the evils and alleged evil forces go out of the house.

There are many mythological stories and folk beliefs regarding the practice of lighting diyas on this night. According to a legend, on this day, Lord Krishna had killed the tyrannical and wicked evil demon Narakasura and freed sixteen thousand and one hundred girls from the prison-house of Narakasura and gave them respect. A procession of diyas is decorated on this occasion.

On this day, one must wake up before sunrise and apply oil. After taking a bath one must visit Lord Vishnu in Vishnu temple or Krishna temple.

It is said in the scriptures that Naraka Chaturdashi is very useful for the people born in Kali Yuga. That is why it is very important that the Kali-yuga creatures understand and do the rules and importance of this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).