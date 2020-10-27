Happy National Black Cat Day! Now one would wonder why do these felines even need a day of celebration. Well, while all cats look adorable, black cats are not looking at with same adoration. There are a lot of myths associated with black cats. So to steer away these misconceptions, a National Black Cat is observed in the US every year on October 27. A Black Cat Appreciation Day is also marked annually in August for the same reason. Black cats are often maligned as a symbol of evil, bad omen or the ones brining in bad luck. But we here bring you a set of images and photos of Black Cats which show them as beautiful as they are. You can download these HD images and wallpapers of black cats and share them with everyone on occasion of Black Cat Day! Duo, the Cat Born With Two Faces Is Overcoming the Odds! Tiny Black Kitten Finds Hope in Her Lovely Owner (Watch Video).

People do not often prefer taking in or adopting a cat if it is black. There are a lot of superstitions associated with these felines. Just like other cats, black cats can be good companions and make for nice regular pets. To dispel the myths about these black felines, a black cat day observance is important. NGOs working in benefit of cats or cats rescue have events for this day. These cats are lovely and photogenic and can definitely add the pet glam if you are looking for in your pictures. We bring you some pictures and wallpapers which show the black cats in good light.

Those Eyes!

Black Cats (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Staring Into You

Black Cat pics (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cute Black Kitty!

Black kitty (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Them Blue Sparkling Eyes

Black kitten (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Such a Beauty!

Black Cat photos (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A Furry Companion

Black Cat Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Don't they look beautiful? The eyes of these black cats stand out as one of their loveliest features, don't you think? These pictures and wallpapers should encourage you to adopt a black cat as a preference. They do have a mysterious appeal to them and that's what makes them special. Wishing everyone Happy National Black Cat Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).