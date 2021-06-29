Doctor’s spend interminable time tirelessly working to save the life of their patients. In recognition and acknowledgement of the contribution and dedication of these individuals, we celebrate National Doctor's Day in India on July 1st to express our gratitude for putting the lives of the patients ahead of their own. Especially during the covid-19 pandemic, the world witnessed the significance of doctors to our society. While we convalesced at home, these health care professionals were in the trenches fighting selflessly to cure and save people infected by the virus. While their services are immeasurable and can’t be quantified by any ordinary scale, we can contrive to express our gratitude with a gift that might just put a smile on their face. Here are a few gifting ideas for the lifesavers around you in celebration of this day.

Card Case

Every time they reach for their medical business card, this card case that holds them in place will remind them of your thoughtful gift. They can also be engraved with initials to add a personalised touch. You can find these place strewn all across the internet. So get googling folks.

Personalized Coffee Mug

Today in - an oldie but a goodie, this gift never disappoints. It might seem overdone but one can ever go wrong with a coffee mug. Especially a personalized coffee mug that says " Keep Calm and Don't kill the Patients", will make them smile every time they reach for it. You can find them on amazon.

Wine Glass

Everyone needs a drink after a hard day at the office, and doctors are no exception to the rule. A wine glass that reads "I Make Wine Disappear, What's Your Superpower", will add a humorous touch to your thoughtful gift.

Espresso Maker

With all those harrowing shifts, staying awake is the need of every hour for doctors. A portable espresso machine that brews quality espresso is a perfect gift for these folks.

Watch

This is a no-brainer, a watch makes a great gift regardless of the recipient. Timeliness is an important aspect of their lives. So a watch with a sleek design will make a great gift.

These gifting ideas will serve you well in keeping your doctors happy and let them know they are appreciated. Happy National Doctor's Day Folks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).