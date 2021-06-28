Unless you’re on an apace arc taking off to a safer planet, we’re all aware that India is in the throes of a pandemic that has claimed scores of lives in this nation. At the same time, many a life has been saved by our health care professionals. We are certainly more aware of how imperative the contributions of doctors have been amid the coronavirus pandemic. While we are tucked away safely at home, with the privilege to self-isolate from the virus minefield the world has morphed into, Doctor’s are out there in the trenches fighting for the lives of individuals infected by the virus.

While hospitals teem with hundreds and thousands of infected people, doctors' lives are at greater risk as they tireless work toward curing these folks. So it’s a great time to recognise the significance of these health professionals in our society and pay homage to their contributions. National Doctor’s Day celebrated on the 1st of July is a perfect time to take a pause and remember the sacrifices of these individuals which comes at a personal cost. Here’s everything you need to know about the day dedicated to celebrating Doctors everywhere.

When is National Doctor's Day In India?

National Doctor’s day is observed on July 1 in India, to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of a respected physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and also died on the same date in 1962.

History and Significance

Born in Patna Bengal Presidency, British India, in 1882, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist and a politician. The Government of India established Doctor's Day in India in 1991 to recognize the contributions of the man who served as CM of West Bengal for around 14 years, from 1948 till his demise in 1962. He played an important role in the establishment of MCI (Medical Council of India) and IMA (Indian Medical Association). This day celebrated every year on the 1st of July as National Doctor's Day. This day is celebrated to acknowledge the role of doctors in the progress of this nation.

