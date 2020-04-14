National Fire Service Day 2020 Date: Significance & History of The Day to Remember The Valour of The Personnel Who Fought The Blaze of 1944 Bombay Ship Explosion

Mumbai Fire Brigade (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

National Fire Service Day is observed annually on April 14. The day is celebrated in remembrance of the lives lost in the devastating fire that took place in 1944. The fire service personnel displayed great courage and devotion to duty as they bravely fought the blazing flames that had erupted following an explosion on a ship S.S. Fort Stikine at the Victoria Docks of Bombay (now Mumbai).

In the tragic incident, several fire-fighters lost their lives, and therefore, every year on April 14, this day is marked to pay respect to the departed souls who showed exemplary courage in saving several lives in the horrifying fire. LatestLY takes a look at the date, significance and the history behind the National Fire Service Day.

Date of National Fire Service Day

National Fire Service Day is celebrated on April 14 and this year, the day falls on Tuesday.

Significance of National Fire Service Day

The Bombay explosion or popularly known as the Bombay docks explosion took place on April 14 in 1944, in the Victoria Dock of the financial capital. Freighter SS Fort Stikine, carrying a mixed cargo of cotton bales, gold, and ammunition including around 1,400 tons of explosives, caught fire and was destroyed in two giant blasts, scattering debris, sinking surrounding ships and setting fire to the area, killing around 800 to 1,300 people. Reportedly, more than 66 firefighters lost their lives in the incident.

It took three days to bring the fire under control, and later, 8,000 men toiled for seven months to remove around 500,000 tons of debris and bring the docks back into action. A seismograph in the meteorological department in Shimla captured tremors that emanated 1,700 kms away. It was one of the worst fire disasters in the history of India.

Today, a memorial stands outside Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters, in memory of the fight fighters who lost their lives in the tragic incident. On April 14, wreaths are placed to remember the lives lost on this day. On account of the coronavirus outbreak in India and the lockdown imposed, there would be not functions.