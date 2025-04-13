April 14, 2025, Special Days: April 14, 2025, is a culturally rich and significant day celebrated with a variety of festivals and observances across the world. In India, it marks several regional New Year celebrations including Puthandu (Tamil New Year), Vishu (Malayalam New Year), Bisu Parba (Tulu New Year), Jur Sital (Maithili New Year), Pana Sankranti (Odia New Year), Mesha Sankranti, and Vaisakhadi, reflecting the diversity of Indian traditions. It is also Ambedkar Jayanti, honouring the birth of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Globally, the day includes observances such as the Cambodian New Year, World Chagas Disease Day, and Pan American Day. In the United States, it’s marked by National Gardening Day, National Dolphin Day, National Ex-Spouse Day, National Pecan Day, Children with Alopecia Day, and the Air Force Reserve Birthday. It is also Holy Monday in the Christian calendar and National Fire Service Day in India, recognising the bravery of firefighters. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 14, 2025 (Monday)

Ambedkar Jayanti Mesha Sankranti or Solar New Year Puthandu or Tamil New Year Vishu or Malayalam New Year Bisu Parba or Tulu New Year Jur Sital or Maithili New Year Pana Sankranti or Odia New Year Mesadi / Vaisakhadi Air Force Reserve Birthday in US Holy Monday Cambodian New Year Children with Alopecia Day National Dolphin Day in US National Ex-Spouse Day National Gardening Day National Pecan Day World Chagas Disease Day Pan American Day National Fire Service Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 14, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:22 am on Monday, 14 April 2025 (IST)

6:22 am on Monday, 14 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:55 pm on Monday, 14 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (14 April 1891 - 6 December 1956) Anita Hassanandani JP Duminy Adrien Brody Anthony Michael Hall Sarah Michelle Gellar Abigail Breslin Matteo Guendouzi Kailasavadivoo Sivan Rajeshwari Sachdev Kunal Ganjawala Anirudha Srikkanth

