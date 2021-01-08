The National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, also referred to as LEAD is a national event in the United States of America. It is annually observed on January 9, and is aimed at highlighting the efforts and sacrifices of law enforcers. The observance was spearheaded the survivors of those law enforcers who were martyred in the line of their duty. Here is the date, history and significance of the event.

The day honouring law enforcement officials was first observed on January 9, 2015. Since then, it has been observed annually for the past six years. The organisers attempted to shed away the negativity drawn towards the entire security force, due to the action of certain accused officials.

The observance is intended to show appreciation to law enforcement officers, and "recognition for the difficult and sometimes impossible career" they have chosen, in public service to us all, said a statement issued by the US Attorney's Office in District of Arizona, last year.

The following were the steps listed in the statement to honour the law enforcement officials:

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.

Participate in Project Blue Light - Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.

Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.

"Anyone who appreciates law enforcement and is discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement is encouraged to take time on January 9th to show their support," the statement had further added.

