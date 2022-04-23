National Lovers’ Day is another day for all those who missed expressing their love on valentine’s day. It is celebrated every year on April 23. National Lovers Day falls after valentine’s day and before Global Love Day. It is another opportunity to spoil your partner with gifts, dinners and some more love. April 23 is also the day when William Shakespeare and Josep Pla died. On this day people send romantic messages and quotes to their loved ones to express their love. As you celebrate National Lovers Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful and romantic quotes that you can send to your partner on this special day. Romantic WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Wishes, SMS, Instagram Posts to Send Happy Valentine’s Day Greetings!

There is no pretending I Love You, and I will love you until I die, and if there is life after that, I’ll love you then.

My love for you has no depth, it’s boundaries are ever expanding. My love and my life with you will be a never ending story.

I love you more than words can show, I think about you more than you could ever know, until forever this will be true, because there is no one I would ever love the way I love you.

The way to love someone is to lightly run your finger over that person’s soul until you find a crack, and then gently pour your love into that crack.

When I tell you I love you, I don’t say it out of habit or just to make conversation. I say it to remind you that you are the best thing that ever happened to me.

Your love opened my eyes to beauty of life, to love of happiness. And for that I love you.

You can have friendship and you can have love, but it’s only when you have both together that it will be a great love.

Love is not something you go out and look for. Love finds you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing to ever happen to you.

Love is a beautiful feeling. Therefore, this National Lovers’ Day, must express your feelings to your loved one with these beautiful romantic quotes. Wishing everyone Happy National Lovers Day 2022!

