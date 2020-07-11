National Simplicity Day is observed in the United Kingdom on July 12 annually in honour of the birthday of Henry David Thoreau who was born in 1817. Thoreau was an author, environmentalist, tax resister, poet development critic, surveyor, and abolitionist among other things. His book Walden is popular for focusing on the reflection of simple living in natural surroundings. As National Simplicity Day recognises simplicity, we bring to you quotes and messages on the quality to share with your loved ones. You can also share these thoughts on social media to make people realise the importance of simplicity and its richness at the same time. Global Forgiveness Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Meaningful Sayings on Forgiveness That Will Inspire You to Let It Go.

National Simplicity Day came into being to encourage the idea of being simple and keeping oneself away from the complications. This day people try to stay away from technology, unnecessary stress and enjoy life to the fullest in the simplest of ways. We often get worked up and forget what simple joys of life. Hence, the day promotes simplicity and the peace and joy it comes along with.

Quote Reads: “Simplicity Is the Keynote of All True Elegance.” Coco Chanel

Quote Reads: “The Simplification of Life Is One of the Steps to Inner Peace.” – Mildred Norman

Quote Reads: “There Is No Greatness Where There Is No Simplicity, Goodness and Truth.” Leo Tolstoy

Quote Reads: “Simplicity Is Not Style, It Is a State of Harmony.” Naoto Fukasawa

Quote Reads: “Simplicity Is the Ultimate Sophistication.” – Leonardo da Vinci

The day is also about letting go off resentful thoughts and thinking upon our actions. It may also do simple acts that can prove helpful to others. Remember, only a happy person can spread happiness, so admit to instances when you were rude to people and maybe apologising to them also. Let go off what you have been holding back and focus on the act of simplicity. We wish you a Happy National Simplicity Day!

